Bengaluru woman lures boyfriend home, burns him alive after suspecting affair

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old man was set ablaze by his girlfriend after she felt he was ignoring her, in Anjana Nagar under the Byadarahalli police station limits on Tuesday afternoon.
The woman had tied his hands, blindfolded him, and poured petrol and kerosene on him at her residence. She has been taken into custody and had initially tried to hoodwink the police by cooking up a suicide story.
The deceased has been identified as Kiran, a native of Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru. The accused, Prema (27), is a resident of Anjana Nagar.
The duo had been in contact for the past one year and had been in a relationship for six months. Both worked as sales executives at a telecom store near Bashyam Circle in Rajajinagar.
Police said the incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 1.45 pm on Tuesday. It is suspected that Prema had pre-planned the murder after she felt he was ignoring her.
A police source said that a preliminary investigation revealed that Prema suspected Kiran of having an affair and ignoring her, which had caused frequent quarrels between them.
On Tuesday around 1 pm, she called him to her house when her mother and brother had gone to work. She then insisted on spending some intimate moments. She tied his hands, blindfolded him, and gagged him with a cloth.
"To avoid suspicion, she also undressed herself before pouring a petrol and kerosene mixed liquid on him and setting him ablaze," the source said, adding that the incident may have been recorded on her phone.
DCP (North-West) DL Nagesh said that the police are examining and analysing the crime scene, including whether the incident was recorded on her phone. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The accused has been taken into police custody for questioning.
Prema had initially portrayed the incident as a suicide. However, after analysing the crime scene, the police noticed marks on the wrists of the deceased, raising suspicion.
The woman claimed that Kiran died by suicide when she was in the bathroom and that she rushed out on hearing his screams.
Meanwhile, neighbours alerted the fire department, following which a fire tender was pressed into service.
"As there were inconsistencies in her statement, CCTV footage was checked and it was established that Kiran was not carrying petrol when he entered the house. Upon thorough questioning, Prema confessed and revealed that she had brought petrol and kerosene in advance as she had decided to finish him," the source said, adding that her mobile phone has been seized as part of the probe.