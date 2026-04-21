Bengaluru woman lures boyfriend home, burns him alive after suspecting affair

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old man was set ablaze by his girlfriend after she felt he was ignoring her, in Anjana Nagar under the Byadarahalli police station limits on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman had tied his hands, blindfolded him, and poured petrol and kerosene on him at her residence. She has been taken into custody and had initially tried to hoodwink the police by cooking up a suicide story.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran, a native of Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru. The accused, Prema (27), is a resident of Anjana Nagar.

The duo had been in contact for the past one year and had been in a relationship for six months. Both worked as sales executives at a telecom store near Bashyam Circle in Rajajinagar.

Police said the incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 1.45 pm on Tuesday. It is suspected that Prema had pre-planned the murder after she felt he was ignoring her.

A police source said that a preliminary investigation revealed that Prema suspected Kiran of having an affair and ignoring her, which had caused frequent quarrels between them.

On Tuesday around 1 pm, she called him to her house when her mother and brother had gone to work. She then insisted on spending some intimate moments. She tied his hands, blindfolded him, and gagged him with a cloth.