DCRE inspector files complaint against SP, DySp

BENGALURU: Bengaluru West Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) police station inspector TR Srinivas has filed a complaint against the DCRE headquarters SP and DySP, alleging that the officers pressured him in certain cases to file closure reports favouring the accused.
Additionally, he released a five-minute video detailing how he was treated and harassed, in which he also hinted at taking an extreme step.
In his letter dated April 11, Srinivas alleged that DCRE Headquarters SP Karibasavanagowda and DySP Maheshwaragowda “pressured him to file investigation reports favouring upper-caste individuals accused in atrocity cases.” He claims the harassment began after he refused to submit what he describes as biased final reports. According to him, the officers then encouraged complainants to file false petitions against him, using these complaints as a basis to initiate inquiries and subject him to continued harassment.
Srinivas released a five-minute video stating, “Dalit officers have no protection under the AHINDA government.” He added, “Justice must be served to us. A conspiracy has been hatched against me regarding my post; if any injustice occurs, the senior officers will be held responsible for the consequences." In the video, he pointed toward a ceiling fan, hinting at an extreme step.
He stated that, “I have been working at DCRE since last December, and I was transferred to Udupi without any valid reason. Even though the KAT (Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal) stayed the transfer, they are trying to transfer me. In every case I handled, DySP Maheshwaragowda and the SP would instruct me to favour the accused," he alleged.