DCRE inspector files complaint against SP, DySp

BENGALURU: Bengaluru West Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) police station inspector TR Srinivas has filed a complaint against the DCRE headquarters SP and DySP, alleging that the officers pressured him in certain cases to file closure reports favouring the accused.

Additionally, he released a five-minute video detailing how he was treated and harassed, in which he also hinted at taking an extreme step.

In his letter dated April 11, Srinivas alleged that DCRE Headquarters SP Karibasavanagowda and DySP Maheshwaragowda “pressured him to file investigation reports favouring upper-caste individuals accused in atrocity cases.” He claims the harassment began after he refused to submit what he describes as biased final reports. According to him, the officers then encouraged complainants to file false petitions against him, using these complaints as a basis to initiate inquiries and subject him to continued harassment.