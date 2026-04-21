DCRE petition against IPS officers from other states harassing subordinates

BENGALURU: SS Kashi, superintendent of police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), Bengaluru, has submitted a petition on April 15 to DG & IGP MA Saleem over the alleged discrimination by Karnataka-cadre IPS officers from other states against their subordinates in the state.

Specifically mentioning Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy’s name, Kashi sought permission to present before the chief minister and the home minister the alleged harassment and exploitation of officers.

Kashi alleged that some IPS officers misused their authority and harassed their subordinates and other staff.

He claimed that a few officers from other states allegedly suppressed officers from Karnataka by misusing their positions.

He raised these concerns orally and in writing some time ago, but only a few of them were addressed. Kashi accused Sudheer Kumar Reddy of misusing his authority and harassing subordinate staff, and referred to similar actions by other IPS officers. The DG & IGP was unavailable for comment.