From breezy fabrics to soft hues, this is how Bengalureans are redefining summer dressing

With Bengaluru slipping into its annual stretch of sun and sticky afternoons, getting dressed is becoming as much about survival as it is about style. This summer, however, fashion in the city seems to have found a sweet spot – where comfort doesn’t come at the cost of looking put-together.
According to experts, if anything, the heat has pushed wardrobes towards a more intuitive and easy kind of dressing, as there is a clear shift across the board towards what many are calling ‘effortless’ fashion. “This summer is all about relaxed silhouettes and breathable styling. Comfort is leading, but without compromising on style,” says fashion content creator Varun Annadani, pointing to a relaxed mood. “Oversized linen shirts, relaxed tailoring and textured fabrics, co-ord sets, sheer layers and silhouettes that don’t cling are going to define men’s fashion,” he says. Fashionista Cipia Artul agrees, stating, even trends that once felt tricky are being reworked.“Low-rise skirts are coming back but styled in a way that feels fresh, not dated,” she adds.
If there is one non-negotiable this season, it is fabric. In a city like Bengaluru, where humidity can derail even the best outfit, what you wear matters as much as how it looks. Linen and cotton remain the obvious favourites, but there is also a growing appreciation for textiles. “Chanderi and mul cotton are incredible, lightweight but still look polished,” says Artul, while Annidani points to seersucker as an underrated option, saying, “It’s lightweight, textured, and sits away from the skin, making it ideal for heat. Even a crochet shirt with linen pants feels effortless.” For stylist Puja Naik, her picks showcase an ease with linen co-ords, cotton sets, and the ever-reliable combination of denim shorts and a white tee. “When the fabric breathes, and the styling is effortless, the outfit automatically looks great. It’s such a timeless summer outfit that always works,” she says. Co-ord sets also remain a favourite this season.
Colour-colour which colour?
Loud, heavy tones are giving way to softer, more forgiving shades. “Lighter shades like whites, soft pastels, beiges and earthy tones like sand tones and washed out pastels really define the season,” says Naik. Shreya Vishakant, fashion content creator on the other hand, prefers a more minimal approach, as she states, “I like keeping things basic but elevated – soft pastels with a pop of colour through bags or footwear. Beige linen pants with a butter yellow top are one of my favourite looks”
Fusion it is!
What sets Bengaluru apart, though, is how it blends the traditional with the contemporary. “People are pairing kurtas with denim or relaxed trousers instead of traditional bottoms,” says Annidani. Vishakant suggests experimenting with drapes. “I love pairing cotton sarees with crop tops. It gives a modern twist,” she says. Naik, too, notes a similar shift towards handloom fabrics in western silhouettes.
Office fashion
Workwear, often the trickiest to get right in summer, is also being rethought this season. Linen trousers, lightweight shirts, co-ord sets and polos are replacing heavier, more rigid options. “A linen blazer… looks sharp without making you feel like you’re melting. The idea is to look polished, but not uncomfortable,” says Artul. For men, Annidani suggests Polos and lightweight button-down shirts.
Underlying all of this is a shift towards mindful dressing, as there is less emphasis on buying new clothes and more on reworking with what already exists. “It’s about reworking with what you have in a lighter, more breathable way. Whether it’s wearing shirts open over basics or mixing familiar pieces differently, the approach is practical and sustainable,” says Naik.
Final touch
With lighter outfits forming the base, details using accessories and add-ons take centre stage when it comes to styling. Artul’s rule is straightforward: keep the outfit simple and let one element stand out. Sunglasses, in particular, seem to be everyone’s go-to. “You can elevate simple outfits with belts, scarves, good footwear and a nice bag,” says Vishakant. Annidani, however, leans towards subtle gold pieces that complement neutral tones, while adding a refined touch.