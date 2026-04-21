From breezy fabrics to soft hues, this is how Bengalureans are redefining summer dressing

With Bengaluru slipping into its annual stretch of sun and sticky afternoons, getting dressed is becoming as much about survival as it is about style. This summer, however, fashion in the city seems to have found a sweet spot – where comfort doesn’t come at the cost of looking put-together.

According to experts, if anything, the heat has pushed wardrobes towards a more intuitive and easy kind of dressing, as there is a clear shift across the board towards what many are calling ‘effortless’ fashion. “This summer is all about relaxed silhouettes and breathable styling. Comfort is leading, but without compromising on style,” says fashion content creator Varun Annadani, pointing to a relaxed mood. “Oversized linen shirts, relaxed tailoring and textured fabrics, co-ord sets, sheer layers and silhouettes that don’t cling are going to define men’s fashion,” he says. Fashionista Cipia Artul agrees, stating, even trends that once felt tricky are being reworked.“Low-rise skirts are coming back but styled in a way that feels fresh, not dated,” she adds.