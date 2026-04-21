International travel to go fully digital at KIA

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), after successfully conducting trial runs, is preparing to lay the groundwork for fully digitised international passenger movement at its Terminal 2 (T2), one of the first international airports in the world to do so.

Airport’s chief technical officer George Fanthome spoke to TNIE exclusively about what the change would be at the ground-level, and how the collection and processing of passenger data would work behind the scenes.

The process will be the same as Digi Yatra and will be optional for the passengers. Fanthome said only the essential minimum of data would be used for the process, which would not be stored for a long term.

“Behind the scenes, a passenger’s digital wallet securely shares only the minimum verified data required at each stage, with explicit consent. This includes a standards-based digital passport credential, optional booking or boarding data, and biometric reference data used purely to confirm identity. There is no central storage of biometrics or full passport data. Biometric data is encrypted, used only for the journey, and deleted within 24 hours after travel,” Fanthome said.

In the context of Indian airports, the KIA has been a ground-zero for this, acting as a pilot study for ascertaining the feasibility of this infrastructure. “The proof of concepts validated that digital identity wallets can function seamlessly in real-world airline and airport environments, that passenger data can be securely shared in advance with consent, and that biometric verification can replace traditional document checks across touchpoints,” said Fanthome.