Back with a Bang-Tan: B'luru BTS fans are making vacation plans around tour stops

A man dressed in black runs across the stage holding a red flare, a throng of dancers rushes to follow, smoke fills the stage as they scatter, and along with it, the suspense of what’s next builds until rapper J-Hope’s hip-hop swagger cuts through the smoke to deafening cheers. Four years after waving goodbye before a hiatus to complete mandatory military service and seven years after their last world tour, South Korean boy band BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) reasserted its presence with this spectacle, kicking off the Arirang world tour. Among the 40,000+ fans at Goyang Stadium, South Korea, were a handful of Bengalureans, too, to see the boys live. “Despite the rain, a big cheer went through the crowd as soon as BTS came on stage during sound check. One song completely lifted the atmosphere!” says communications professional Varsha Murali Kaushik .

When speculation around the group coming to India didn’t pan out, Indian fans immediately pivoted to going to the group instead – planning entire vacations around concerts, while awaiting further announcements about the 2027 leg. South Korea even recorded 4.76 million visitors in the first quarter of 2026, partially attributed to the rise of K-culture and BTS’ standalone comeback concert in March.