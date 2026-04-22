Back with a Bang-Tan: B'luru BTS fans are making vacation plans around tour stops

A man dressed in black runs across the stage holding a red flare, a throng of dancers rushes to follow, smoke fills the stage as they scatter, and along with it, the suspense of what’s next builds until rapper J-Hope’s hip-hop swagger cuts through the smoke to deafening cheers. Four years after waving goodbye before a hiatus to complete mandatory military service and seven years after their last world tour, South Korean boy band BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) reasserted its presence with this spectacle, kicking off the Arirang world tour. Among the 40,000+ fans at Goyang Stadium, South Korea, were a handful of Bengalureans, too, to see the boys live. “Despite the rain, a big cheer went through the crowd as soon as BTS came on stage during sound check. One song completely lifted the atmosphere!” says communications professional Varsha Murali Kaushik .
When speculation around the group coming to India didn’t pan out, Indian fans immediately pivoted to going to the group instead – planning entire vacations around concerts, while awaiting further announcements about the 2027 leg. South Korea even recorded 4.76 million visitors in the first quarter of 2026, partially attributed to the rise of K-culture and BTS’ standalone comeback concert in March.
They’re not just sticking to Seoul and mainstream tourist spots either, with fans like Kaushik making it a point to visit regional destinations associated with the group. Recalling a trip highlight, she points to a nondescript bus stop beside Jumunjin Beach in Gangwon-do, featured on the cover of BTS’ album ‘You Never Walk Alone’. “I queued up for one hour to get a picture. I also went to Busan to visit the Gamcheon Culture Village. In Seoul, I visited the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art for the Swim exhibit,” referring to an immersive listening experience curated around the group’s song Swim. Piki Nath, a procurement analyst, is planning a similar ‘BTS pilgrimage’ around their next South Korean date in June, adds, “I’m planning a 15-20-day trip so I can focus all my attention on preparing for the concert in the first week and explore the members’ hometowns.”
IT professional Janani Rangarajan turned her concert date into a two-week birthday vacation, visiting BTS hotspots but culturally-meaningful places too. Recalling a gem that slips past most itineraries, she says, “Many people would probably miss out on Gyeongju, which is called the ‘museum without walls’ in Korea. But I would recommend people visit it because it is like a postcard. The streets are lined with Hanoks or traditional Korean houses.” The location is frequently featured in historical K-dramas.
While a South Korea concert and trip is every BTS fan’s dream, fans like Pankaj Kumar Singh, a technical lead, are also looking at countries like Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore for easier accessibility and affordability to Indian travellers. A frequent traveller to K-pop concerts in South-East Asia, Singh advises fans. “I plan at least four days; anything less feels rushed in the excitement. There are also great K-pop merch shops in Bangkok and Singapore, which shouldn’t be missed.”