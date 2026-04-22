Bengaluru commissioners rue slow census work, warn absentees

BENGALURU: Of a total 23,500 enumerators and 2,900 supervisors, as many as 6,000 are absent, resulting in slow progress of house listing in the ongoing National Census, which kicked off in the city on April 16. Commissioners of the five city corporations said those who fail to report for duty will be issued No-Work-No-Pay notices and orders of Break-In-Service, and the worst defaulters will face FIRs.
On Tuesday, the city commissioners said progress of census work in Greater Bengaluru Authority area by enumerators is slow and unsatisfactory. They called upon absentees to report to work or face action from April 24.
To ensure effective and timely completion of the first phase (house listing and housing census), Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) will be holding a walk-in interview to select 1,000 enumerators. The interviews will be held at 9am on Wednesday at Town Hall. “Individuals with a minimum qualification of II PU and above will be allowed to participate as enumerators. Interested students, men and women are encouraged to utilise this opportunity and contribute to nation-building,” Commissioner Rajendra Cholan said.
A candidate’s educational qualification must be minimum II PUC and above, and must mandatorily possess a mobile phone with at least Android-12 and 4GB RAM. Preference would be given to residents of CV Raman Nagar, Shanthinagar, Shivajinagar, Chamarajpet, Chickpet and Gandhinagar, according to a communication from BCCC.
The first phase of house listing and housing census will continue until May 15, and selected candidates must be willing to work continuously, including on holidays, and that as per India Census 2027 guidelines, an honorarium of Rs 9,000 will be provided for the first phase (up to May 15) for covering approximately 150-200 households.
The second phase of Census 2027 will be conducted in February 2027, for which an honorarium of Rs 16,000 will be provided (for 150-200 households or a population of 750-800). To ensure smooth and successful execution of census work, selected candidates will be provided with necessary training by master trainers on using the Census mobile application and enumeration procedures.