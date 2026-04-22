Bengaluru gets Cauvery water, Rs 230 crore spent on Thippagondanahalli to go waste

BENGALURU: The state government’s investment of Rs 230 crore to revive the Thippagondanahalli (TG Halli) reservoir in west of Bengaluru is soon likely to go waste. This is because supply of 20MLD (million litres per day) from the reservoir has now been completely stopped, and the government is focusing on utilising water from the river Cauvery to the optimum.

After a long gap, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) had started supplying water from the reservoir to parts of Bengaluru. In 2023, water supply had resumed and 30MLD water was being drawn from TG Halli to supply water to most parts of west and south Bengaluru. This reduced to 20MLD in 2024 and 2025 and has now stopped.

“No water is being supplied from TG Halli reservoir since 2025. After nearly all areas of Bengaluru were covered under Cauvery 5th Stage project, supply from TG Halli was stopped,” a senior BWSSB official said. At present, BWSSB supplies 1,850MLD water to Bengaluru under Cauvery 5th Stage.

A detailed project report to supply water under Cauvery 6th Stage is being prepared to supply an additional 500MLD by 2028. The cabinet also approved the project in February, which will cost Rs 6,939crore.

“Three years ago, Rs 230crore was spent on installing new machinery and repairing existing ones. A new ozonization plant was also installed to ensure quality water supply. When supply from TG Halli was started, it was decided to supply in a ratio of 1:10 (1MLD of TG Halli water with 10MLD of Cauvery water). The plan was also to revive the Arkavathi river to ensure continuous supply of water. But we don’t have the exact ground flow map of the river to revive it,” the official admitted. “We don’t know what will happen with TG Halli after some time.