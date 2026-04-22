Bengaluru North commissioner flags poor upkeep of airport corridor, calls for action

BENGALURU: Expressing displeasure over the unclean airport national highway corridor, Bengaluru North City Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar on Tuesday directed the civic officials to coordinate with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and ensure that the corridor is kept clean and tidy.

Kumar, who inspected the corridor, told the assistant general manager (AGM), BSWML, Yelahanka Division, to take immediate and sustained action to keep the corridor clean. He said night patrolling by marshals should be intensified along the corridor.

Kumar visited the Judicial Layout Railway Underpass and directed the officials to consider the requests of locals to take up work on the narrow underpass in coordination with the Railways to ease traffic congestion.

The commissioner inspected the special infrastructure development work undertaken by the state government in Judicial Layout. He emphasised the need for a proper drainage system, improved water outflow mechanisms and regular maintenance to prevent water stagnation at underpasses.

Kumar visited the underpass near the Coffee Day outlet in Yelahanka, which is prone to flooding during monsoon, causing inconvenience to the people. He told the officials to take technical assistance to tackle the problem.