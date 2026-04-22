GBA Commissioner Maheshwar Rao seeks DPR for one more flyover at Iblur

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday instructed the GBA officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for an additional flyover to be built near Iblur Junction on Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Participating in a meeting to review the progress achieved in the implementation of various works, including white-topping under the Suraksha-75 project, in GBA limits, he said the proposed additional flyover near Iblur Junction will help reduce traffic congestion.

He told the officials to prepare the DPR at the earliest and formulate a comprehensive plan for the construction of the flyover without any delay.

Work under the Suraksha - 75 project at Iblur Junction is in progress and it is expected to be completed soon. He directed the officials to take possession of the vacant land near the junction for infrastructure-related work to ease traffic congestion. A meeting was held with traffic police officers to ease congestion at 32 junctions under the Suraksha-75 project. Work on the project has been taken up at 10 junctions. Rao asked the officials to ensure that the work is completed on time.