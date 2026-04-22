Man threatens to jump off ninth floor, saved in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed in Devanahalli on Tuesday after a man climbed to the ninth floor of an apartment building and threatened to end his life, demanding justice and insisting that the Deputy Commissioner come to the spot.

The man, identified as Anand, is a resident of Ambedkar Colony. The jurisdictional Devanahalli police said they received an alert from the public and rushed to the spot with Fire and Emergency Services personnel.The man was in prison for four years in connection with an alleged Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case.

He claimed the girl’s family had filed a false complaint against him and shouted for justice, demanding that the girl be brought to the spot. Despite multiple efforts by the police, fire and emergency personnel, and the public, Anand refused to come down for over two hours, insisting that the DC come to the spot.

Later, his mother arrived at the scene and requested him to climb down. Though he refused initially, he eventually climbed down safely.

HELPLINE

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111)