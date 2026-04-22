New Comic Brings IISc’s Century-Long Scientific Legacy to Young Readers

Standing tall in one corner of the Garden City, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in CV Raman Road tells a century-long story of science in the city. Now, a new comic on the institute brings alive its journey from vision to institution, tracing how its founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata’s idea grew into one of India’s foremost centres for scientific research. Created in collaboration with comic book publisher Amar Chitra Katha (ACK), the book, The Crucible of Indian Science: The Story of IISc, (₹100), has been published in English, Kannada and Hindi, with the aim to make IISc’s legacy accessible to younger readers.

“The comic traces the origins of the Institute – from JN Tata seeding the idea to receiving support from the Mysore royal family to opening its doors to students in 1911,” says Kaushal Verma, dean, Division of Physical and Mathematical Sciences and Chair, Office of Communications at IISc. He further adds, “It also highlights the contributions that IISc has made towards building the nation, nurturing scientific and engineering leaders, and contributing to key scientific discoveries over the course of a century.”

But the collaboration with ACK was a deliberate choice. “It is a cultural icon that has touched several generations of Indians and readers around the world. We felt that ACK would be a powerful medium to connect with the wider public,” he explains, adding that the publishing house readily agreed to the partnership.

What sets the comic apart is its attempt to condense a vast institutional history into an engaging, visual narrative. In its more than a century-old history, IISc has stood as a hallmark of nation-building, discoveries and innovation. This rich history is not well known to all,” Verma notes, adding, “To make it accessible, especially for children and young adults, and to popularise Indian science, we have brought out this comic book.”

The project, involving faculty members, IISc Press and the Office of Communications, took over two years to complete. “Capturing this breadth within the limits of a concise narrative has been our greatest challenge,” he remembers. But at its core, the book is all about encouraging greater interest in scientific thinking.

In an increasingly digital world, where most kids are glued to screens, Verma believes comics still hold their ground irrespective of the internet boom. “Storytelling through comic books makes learning more engaging by combining narrative with visuals; it stays in their memories for longer,” he says, calling it a simple, enjoyable reading experience that continues to resonate.

(To order the book, email: iiscpress@iisc.ac.in)