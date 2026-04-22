Playing badminton? Beware of eye injuries, say ophthalmologists

BENGALURU: With a surge in badminton players this summer, ophthalmologists are warning of serious eye injuries linked, noting that high-speed shuttlecock impacts can lead to vision-threatening complications if not addressed promptly.

A significant proportion of severe sports-related eye injuries are linked to badminton and cricket, specialists said. “The shuttlecock’s small size allows it to bypass the eye’s natural protective structures, and the force of impact can result in corneal tears, retinal damage and even rupture of the eyeball,” said Dr. Supriya Sriganesh, executive director at Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospitals.

Doctors explained that injuries can occur either due to direct shuttlecock impact or accidental racquet hits during the game. “Badminton bring a high-paced game, the velocity of impact determines the extent of damage. The most common injuries affect the cornea, but internal bleeding and retinal damage can also occur. Nearly 10% of such cases may lead to permanent vision loss,” said Dr. Anand Balasubramaniam from Sankara Eye Hospital.

Doctors pointed to changing playing conditions as a contributing factor. “With more rental courts and late-night games under poor lighting, along with self-taught play, the risk of injury has increased. The shuttlecock’s high-speed impact can cause blunt trauma, leading to conditions such as traumatic uveitis, retinal tears and even glaucoma,” said Dr. Sandeep Suresh Patil, consultant and head of ophthalmology at Sakra World Hospital.

While such injuries are not new, doctors said increased participation in sports has led to greater exposure. They recommend preventive measures such as protective polycarbonate eyewear and adequate lighting. Immediate medical evaluation is crucial even in minor cases, as early intervention can help prevent long-term complications and preserve vision.