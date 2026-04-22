With raw sewage flowing in, lake near KR Pura turns into hyacinth carpet

BENGALURU: Yele Mallappa Shetty Lake, a minor irrigation tank spread across 500 acres along NH-75 beyond KR Pura, is fully covered with hyacinth, indicating massive sewage inflow. According to sources, some residents from Sai Garden, Abhivrudhi Layout, have allowed sewage connections directly into the lake. Besides, the 15MLD capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is said to be insufficient, and over 30MLD of water being released into the lake.

A resident of Seegehalli, adjacent to the water body, said, “Many layouts have been formed, and many houses have no underground drainage (UGD) connections and are releasing water into channels. This is leading to raw sewage entering the lake. The entire lake from Medahalli side is covered with water hyacinth, and this is due to water contamination.”

The National Green Tribunal had already called for rejuvenation and protection of the water body. Based on the direction, the Minor Irrigation department has taken up fencing up to 9.3km, but at crucial points, the fencing is incomplete. A department official stated that only a few metres of fencing from NH-75 towards Kolar is pending, and the department will complete it soon.

“The department managed to reclaim 9 acres of encroached land, but is unable to arrest sewage flow, as this is the responsibility of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB),” the department engineer said.

Volunteers working on the lake’s development are unhappy with the slow progress. “The unprotected lake is still being used to dump garbage and construction debris at night or early morning. Poultry waste is also being dumped in the buffer zone.