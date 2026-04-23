45-year-old man dies after treatment at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Alleged medical negligence and complications post treatment at Victoria Hospital led to the death of a 45-year-old delivery worker, Shahnawaz, on March 15. He was admitted to the hospital on February 19 with a severe infection in the scrotum, identified as Fournier’s gangrene -- a rare but serious condition with poor prognosis.

According to his wife Sharly, a procedure was performed, but Shahnawaz was discharged on March 3 before he could recover fully and his stitches healed. He was referred to the plastic surgery department, but was not admitted as the wound was not considered healthy enough for further surgery.

The family reportedly stayed on the hospital premises for a few days seeking help, but as they were turned away, they had to return home. Sharly said that at home, the stitches opened suddenly on March 15 and Shahnawaz started bleeding excessively. He died within minutes.

Medical Superintendent of Victoria Hospital Dr Deepak S told TNIE that a committee has been formed to investigate the case. “The patient’s wife approached me, stating that her husband was discharged prematurely. We have constituted a committee of three senior professors from medicine, surgery and plastic surgery to review all records, case sheets and take inputs from doctors and the family,” he said.

“Fournier’s gangrene is a very serious infection of the scrotum with poor prognosis. The standard treatment involves multiple sittings to remove dead tissue, followed by plastic surgery once the wound becomes infection-free and healthy,” he said.