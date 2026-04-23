Bengaluru East City Corporation to focus on flood-prone areas

BENGALURU: Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh visited various locations identified as flood-prone during the pre-monsoon and monsoon seasons and conducted field inspections on Wednesday early morning.

He reviewed the progress of ongoing stormwater drain development works and infrastructure projects.

After inspecting the major work at Geddalahalli Railway Vent, the Commissioner said that, in coordination with the Railway Department, two girders have already been installed. A precast concrete box has been pushed up to approximately 10 meters, and the work of pushing two concrete boxes is scheduled to be completed by May 30.

He also inspected stormwater drain development works taken up under World Bank funding at key locations across the corporation limits, including Gunjur Rajakaluve, Varthur Lake Kodi Rajakaluve, Rajakaluve near Manipal Hospital, Yemalur (Epsilon area), Challaghatta, Near SGR Dental College, Munnekollal area.

“Streamline and organize existing kutcha drains to ensure smooth flow of rainwater prior to development, remove silt, mud, and waste materials from drains to enable uninterrupted water flow, commence works where work orders have been issued and accelerate progress, clear encroachments in drain areas before taking up development works, Prioritize completion of critical connecting stretches before the monsoon and take all necessary precautionary measures to prevent flooding,’’ he told the officials.

During the inspection, Additional Commissioner (Development) Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, Executive Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers (Project Implementation Unit) and other officials were present.