GBA chief Maheswar Rao inspects measures taken to prevent flooding at Sai Layout in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheswar Rao instructed officials to take precautionary measures to prevent flooding at Sai Layout during monsoon.
The layout has been flooding every time the city receives heavy rains.
To prevent waterlogging in Sai Layout, work is in progress to install additional vents in the stormwater drain (SWD) near the railway track to ensure smooth water flow. Permission has been obtained from the railways for the box pushing work. Accordingly, one box pushing operation is already underway, and officials have been directed to complete it by April 30, Rao was updated by the officials.
The officials said that the girders have been installed to ensure that train movement is not disrupted, and one box has been pushed up to 12 meters.
“Approximately 2 meters of pushing is being carried out daily, and the work is expected to be completed within the stipulated time. Another box work is almost complete and will be finished by May 30. Parallelly, RCC retaining wall work will also be completed,” officials said.
Another vent construction by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) near Sai Layout is in progress. To prevent waterlogging during the rainy season, officials from City Corporation and BDA have been instructed to inspect the site immediately and arrange for water storage and a temporary pumping system to drain excess water.
Rao directed officials to undertake complete desilting work in the Hebbal valley near the Geddalahalli railway vent to ensure smooth flow of rainwater during the monsoon.
White topping work for approximately a 5 km stretch on Hennur–Bagalur Road has been taken up, and officials were told to complete it by June 15. So far, 4.2 km on one side and 2.2 km on the other side have been completed. Additional staff have been directed to be deployed to speed up the remaining work.
Along with laying white concrete, instructions were given to take up parallel development of buffer zones and footpaths. As contractors are adopting delaying tactics, B-SMILE officials have been instructed to impose penalties.
As stormwater drain (SWD) work is required beneath the Geddalahalli railway track on Hennur–Bagalur Road, and that K-RIDE work is also underway in the same area, instructions were given to construct a culvert and use trenchless technology to connect the drain to the nearby SWD.
In the secondary waste collection unit established in Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency, around 200 tons of waste are being collected daily from 6 wards in two shifts using 156 auto-tippers. In wards where mixed waste is higher, junior health inspectors and marshals have been directed to ensure effective implementation of waste segregation at source.