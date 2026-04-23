GBA chief Maheswar Rao inspects measures taken to prevent flooding at Sai Layout in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheswar Rao instructed officials to take precautionary measures to prevent flooding at Sai Layout during monsoon.

The layout has been flooding every time the city receives heavy rains.

To prevent waterlogging in Sai Layout, work is in progress to install additional vents in the stormwater drain (SWD) near the railway track to ensure smooth water flow. Permission has been obtained from the railways for the box pushing work. Accordingly, one box pushing operation is already underway, and officials have been directed to complete it by April 30, Rao was updated by the officials.

The officials said that the girders have been installed to ensure that train movement is not disrupted, and one box has been pushed up to 12 meters.

“Approximately 2 meters of pushing is being carried out daily, and the work is expected to be completed within the stipulated time. Another box work is almost complete and will be finished by May 30. Parallelly, RCC retaining wall work will also be completed,” officials said.

Another vent construction by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) near Sai Layout is in progress. To prevent waterlogging during the rainy season, officials from City Corporation and BDA have been instructed to inspect the site immediately and arrange for water storage and a temporary pumping system to drain excess water.

Rao directed officials to undertake complete desilting work in the Hebbal valley near the Geddalahalli railway vent to ensure smooth flow of rainwater during the monsoon.