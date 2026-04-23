Play. Eat. Drink: Bengalureans now lean towards participatory spaces

Bengaluru’s social landscape has long embraced reinvention, from the cafe boom and brewpub culture to speakeasies and experiential dining. More recently, a new format has begun to reshape the city’s leisure economy: gaming-led social spaces that seamlessly combine interactive entertainment with thoughtfully-curated food and beverage programmes. What distinguishes this shift is not merely the presence of games, but a move towards participation, placing movement, play, and shared experiences at the centre of going out.

In a city defined by screen-heavy lifestyles, there is a growing appetite for more physical, social engagement. This is increasingly visible in the rise of sport-led formats, with activities such as pickleball and padel finding their way into hospitality spaces. At venues such as Loco Bear, Loco Lane, Dave & Buster’s, The Yard, Depot 18, Amoeba and Torq03, this evolution is clearly visible – hybrid environments where play, dining, and social interaction coexist fluidly, redefining the contours of urban leisure.

At Loco Lane on Residency Road, this philosophy takes on a theatrical, almost carnivalesque form. The space thrives on sensory immersion, bold visuals, kinetic energy, and a sense of controlled spontaneity. Its gaming formats, from axe throwing to augmented reality darts and shuffleboard, are designed not merely as activities but as social rituals that foster camaraderie and friendly rivalry. This energy extends seamlessly into its bar and kitchen. The cocktail programme leans into theatrical flair and bold flavour profiles, while the menu draws from global comfort food traditions, crafted for sharing between rounds of play. The result is a venue where dining and entertainment merge into a continuous, high energy experience.