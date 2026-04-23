Woman sedates hubby, elopes with paramour in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old mother of two daughters sedated her husband by mixing sleeping pills with his food and eloped with her paramour.
The woman’s 36-year-old husband, TG Sharath Naik, a resident of 17th Cross in Bagalagunte, an accountant, filed a complaint with the Bagalagunte police station against his wife KT Priyanka, a homemaker, and her paramour Prabhu, who runs a salon in Hosakerehalli.
Prabhu reportedly became close to Priyanka when she used to drop her children to school near the salon. The woman is said to have told her husband that Prabhu was blackmailing her with her private videos and was also threatening her with dire consequences if she does not listen to him.
Naik had later shifted his house from Hosakerehalli to Bagalagunte to prevent Prabhu from meeting Priyanka. He also sent her to her parents’ house hoping that she would distance herself from Prabhu.
Priyanka reportedly eloped with Prabhu around 11.50 pm on April 11. “My wife went out of the house to throw garbage. Before going she sedated me. I woke up around 2.30 am and did not see her in the house. I rushed to her parents house and did not see her there even.
Then we searched for her at the Chikkabanavara railway station and nearby bus stops. In the night, we went to Hosakerehalli where we had stayed before. There we did not see Prabhu’s vehicle. I immediately called him, but his mobile phone was switched off. I do not know where my wife has gone, leaving me and my two daughters,” Naik told the media.
The police checked the CCTV footage in the vicinity and found that the woman was carrying a backpack along with the garbage bag.
“The woman before leaving home is said to have fought with her husband. Around 9.30 pm on April 11, when Naik returned home, she served him dinner. Within a few minutes after having dinner, the complainant claims to have started feeling very sleepy. Even though his wife was deliberately arguing with him, he could not understand,” said an officer quoting Naik’s statements.
The couple from Chikkamagaluru got married in 2017 and moved to Hosakerehalli in 2023. Naik shifted to the new house in Bagalagunte in the first week of this month.