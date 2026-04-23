Woman sedates hubby, elopes with paramour in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old mother of two daughters sedated her husband by mixing sleeping pills with his food and eloped with her paramour.

The woman’s 36-year-old husband, TG Sharath Naik, a resident of 17th Cross in Bagalagunte, an accountant, filed a complaint with the Bagalagunte police station against his wife KT Priyanka, a homemaker, and her paramour Prabhu, who runs a salon in Hosakerehalli.

Prabhu reportedly became close to Priyanka when she used to drop her children to school near the salon. The woman is said to have told her husband that Prabhu was blackmailing her with her private videos and was also threatening her with dire consequences if she does not listen to him.

Naik had later shifted his house from Hosakerehalli to Bagalagunte to prevent Prabhu from meeting Priyanka. He also sent her to her parents’ house hoping that she would distance herself from Prabhu.

Priyanka reportedly eloped with Prabhu around 11.50 pm on April 11. “My wife went out of the house to throw garbage. Before going she sedated me. I woke up around 2.30 am and did not see her in the house. I rushed to her parents house and did not see her there even.