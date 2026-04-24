Beware! Imposters send messages as GBA chiefs, seek cash from babus

BENGALURU: Imposters have now begun to target the Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority M Maheshwar Rao and city corporation commissioners, seeking financial favours from subordinates.
As per officials, the imposters have used a foreign phone contact number and the image of Maheshwar Rao, East City Commissioner DS Ramesh, North City Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, South City Commissioner KN Ramesh and Central City Commissioner Rajendra Cholan in the DP and circulated messages to officials in their contacts, seeking financial assistance.
On suspicion, officials who received the message filed a police complaint, and investigation is under way. Meanwhile, communication has been sent across the GBA to remain vigilant and report the matter to the police.
Officials in the GBA head office said unknown persons have sent messages in the name of the GBA Chief Commissioner from an Indian mobile number +91 7631678095 and an international number +62 815580651 to subordinates.
“For the past few days, it has been noticed that fraudsters have been sending messages to officials in various ways through WhatsApp accounts with photographs of the GBA Chief Commissioner and corporation commissioners, asking for financial assistance. Steps have been taken to immediately file a complaint with cyber crime police stations and register an FIR. In connection with the GBA chief commissioner case, complaints were registered on April 15 and 17.
In the North commissioner case, a complaint was registered on April 22, and for East and Central commissioners on April 23. Registering a complaint in connection with South city commissioner is under way,” an official said.
Dakshayini K, Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura division in East City Corporation, told TNIE that she received messages on Wednesday and Thursday. “The first time the imposter asked, ‘How are you?’ I did not respond. On Thursday, I received a message stating ‘Where are you?’ This time, the imposter had changed his DP.
He identified himself as the general manager. We have raised awareness among all officials and are also asking residents not to fall for a trap and share any documents or get into financial transactions, as it is a cybercrime issue,” said Dakshayini.
Public Alert
Officials and citizens are requested not to respond to calls or messages from unknown numbers and to immediately file a complaint with the nearest police station. If you receive suspicious calls or messages from WhatsApp or any social media platforms, you are requested to call the GBA Helpline Number 1533 and provide information.
Numbers & Officials
+91 7631678095/+62 815580651
- M Maheshwar Rao +62 85124911356 -
East Commissioner DS Ramesh +62 81913935100 -
North Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar +62 83197536332
- Central Commissioner Rajendra Cholan and South Commissioner KN Ramesh