Beware! Imposters send messages as GBA chiefs, seek cash from babus

BENGALURU: Imposters have now begun to target the Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority M Maheshwar Rao and city corporation commissioners, seeking financial favours from subordinates.

As per officials, the imposters have used a foreign phone contact number and the image of Maheshwar Rao, East City Commissioner DS Ramesh, North City Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, South City Commissioner KN Ramesh and Central City Commissioner Rajendra Cholan in the DP and circulated messages to officials in their contacts, seeking financial assistance.

On suspicion, officials who received the message filed a police complaint, and investigation is under way. Meanwhile, communication has been sent across the GBA to remain vigilant and report the matter to the police.

Officials in the GBA head office said unknown persons have sent messages in the name of the GBA Chief Commissioner from an Indian mobile number +91 7631678095 and an international number +62 815580651 to subordinates.

“For the past few days, it has been noticed that fraudsters have been sending messages to officials in various ways through WhatsApp accounts with photographs of the GBA Chief Commissioner and corporation commissioners, asking for financial assistance. Steps have been taken to immediately file a complaint with cyber crime police stations and register an FIR. In connection with the GBA chief commissioner case, complaints were registered on April 15 and 17.