Hoysala patrol police saves cabbie who downed poison in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Acting rapidly, the Hoysala patrol police saved the life of a 25-year-old man who had consumed poison, due to depression linked to family issues and financial distress, on Wednesday evening. The man, a cab driver, resides in Banashankari 6th Stage and is from KR Nagar in Mandya district.

Police said, he consumed poison while sitting inside his car. As his condition worsened and he was unable to bear the pain, he called the Namma 112 emergency helpline seeking help. Responding immediately, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar and Police Constable Kedaralinga from Talaghattapura police station reached the spot within five minutes. They quickly assessed his condition and shifted him to a nearby hospital in his own vehicle.

A police officer said that timely intervention and swift response of the patrol team played a crucial role in saving the man’s life. The victim’s family appreciated the timely action.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.