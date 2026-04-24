Parched Bengaluru lakes leave fauna high and dry

BENGALURU: A harsh cloudless summer is taking its toll of the city’s water bodies, which give life to urban flora and fauna.

Ullal Lake in Kengeri, spread across 29 acres, has an island which is a habitat for peafowl and mongoose. The lake has gone completely dry, except for a few patches where sewage from a diversion line has leaked. Similarly, Uttarahalli Lake has also gone dry due to summer. In West Bengaluru, the iconic man-made Sankey Tank is also drying up.

DS Gowda, president of Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout Welfare Association, stated that this has been the condition for the past year. Ullal Lake is connected with a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), but during summer, there is no water. “We have written to officials to fix the issue of STP and release water to keep the lake filled with water, as dozens of peafowl here are dependent on the lake,” said Gowda.

Similarly, the 37-acre Sankey Tank is almost dry, and this has caused concern among regular walkers and residents in the surrounding area.