Social media influencer blackmails clinic owner in Bengaluru, probe on

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old owner of a cosmetic clinic has filed a complaint against a social media influencer on charges of extortion. The influencer is accused of blackmailing the complainant for Rs 1.5 crore after befriending him for promoting his clinic on social media.

The complaint was filed by V Karthik Putha, whose clinic located in Jayanagar 4th Block provides personalised skin, hair and aesthetic treatments. He filed a complaint against the social media influencer, Sadhana Shetty, at Jayanagar police on April 13. Police have summoned her and investigation is under way.

Karthik stated that while searching on Instagram for advertisement and promotion of his clinic, he came across Sadhana Shetty, who creates promotional videos. In August 2024, the complainant met Sadhana at a café in Jayanagar to discuss the plan. Sadhana eventually grew close to him, and allegedly obtained Karthik’s private conversations, personal photos and videos. Karthik said she also secretly recorded his private videos during their meetings.

Using these, Sadhana allegedly blackmailed him, threatening to send the pictures and videos to his wife and family members and circulate them in the media if he did not pay up Rs 1.5 crore.