Students across Karnataka register on eve of CET, but allowed to write

BENGALURU: Around 96% candidates attended the Common Entrance Test conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) across the state. On Thursday, students wrote Physics and Chemistry examinations across 745 exam centres.

H Prasanna, Director, KEA, said, “Some candidates were struggling at the last minute without hall tickets, and some of them had headed to wrong examination centres. But the staff there ensured that they were still able to write the exams without any hiccups. Anvi Sojan, a candidate, was supposed to write the exam at BGS PU College, Mahalakshmi Layout, had mistakenly gone to BGS Global College near Kengeri. Since returning to the Mahalakshmi Layout centre would have caused a delay, special arrangements were made for the candidate to write the exam at the Global College itself.”

Similarly, a candidate named Chinmayi, who was supposed to write the exam at a college in Sagar, had mistakenly gone to Science Field College in Shivamogga. Once the matter was brought to the notice of higher authorities, the college principal arranged for the candidate to be sent to Sagar in the invigilator’s vehicle, helping the candidate reach in time for the exam, Prasanna added.