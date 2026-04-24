Two delivery boys arrested for harassing woman in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two delivery boys of an online grocery store were arrested by the Yelahanka police for indecent behaviour and harassing a woman pedestrian on the Kogilu Main Road in Maruthinagar on Tuesday afternoon.

A video of the incident was circulated on an Instagram account, ‘Namma Bengaluru’, following which the Yelahanka Police registered a suo-moto case and arrested the accused duo.

The accused, Harish, a resident of Singanayakanahalli and Prajwal, a resident of Avalahalli are both from Pavagada in Tumakuru. The duo had come to the city to work as delivery boys after failing their 10th exams. While going on a scooter, they misbehaved with the victim, by touching her inappropriately, while going to Bagalur from Yelahanka.

The incident came to light after it was recorded in the dash camera of a car that was behind their scooter. An officer said, “The victim was walking along with another woman. The accused, while passing next to the victim have sexually harassed her. The woman had not reported it to the police. They were traced through the registration number of the scooter. The duo appeared before the police along with the scooter on Thursday.”