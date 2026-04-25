Bengaluru South City Corporation chief instructs officials to complete linking of stormwater drains

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K N Ramesh on Friday inspected flood-prone areas in HSR Layout, Madiwala, JP Nagar and Bellandur among others and directed officials to finish the linking of incomplete stormwater drains (SWD). He said measures have been taken to reduce the damage caused by floods.

Work on constructing a roadside drain in HSR Layout’s 12th Main Road and linking it to the primary SWD on the Outer Ring Road is going on, and the commissioner told officials to complete it immediately.

He inspected the Koramangala Valley (K-100) near Jakkasandra in BTM Layout. Ramesh said the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will be requested to take up desilting of the valley.

To address flooding in KAS Officers Layout, a culvert was constructed parallel to the SWD flowing on the Outer Ring Road below the Central Silk Board Metro Station.

Officials said with this work, the layout will not flood.

He also inspected the work going on near the waste weir in the Madiwala Lake area and received an update on the bridge work to connect the Madiwala Tank Bund Road for vehicular traffic. He directed officials to complete the works before the rainy season.

He inspected work taken up to prevent flooding behind the Sindoor Hall. As the vent height of the bridge near the Outer Ring Road, water flows backwards during heavy rain in the area. Officials informed him that a culvert of 1.2m diameter is being constructed by installing a parallel pipe at the bottom of the road and that 70% of the work has been completed.

The executive engineer, Jayanagar division, sought six months to carry out the remaining work and that till then they would deploy machinery to remove silt.