Bengaluru stock broker kills self, two friends booked

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old stock market broker allegedly ended his life by jumping from the 17th floor of an under-construction apartment complex in the Sampigehalli police limits on Wednesday.

The police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against his two friends following a complaint filed by the victim’s wife, alleging harassment over repayment of money.

The deceased, Vivekananda, a resident of Sampigehalli, went to the under-construction apartment complex on the pretext of looking for a flat to buy. He went up to the 17th floor and jumped, killing him on impact.

His belongings, including a mobile phone and wallet, were found on the 17th floor. The security guard on site informed the police.

The police said he had taken loans from private financiers and had incurred losses in the stock market. It is alleged that Vivekananda had received investments worth crores of rupees from multiple people for stock trading and they were pressuring him to return it.

His wife alleged in her complaint that harassment by two of his friends over repayment of money made Vivekananda take his life. But the police said that the exact reason for his death is yet to be ascertained.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.