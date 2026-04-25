Dogs pull out gunny bag stuffed with rotting body in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A gunny bag stuffed with a decomposing body of an unidentified person was found in a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) park near Lakshmipura Lake in Gangammanagudi police limits on Friday.

The incident came to light at around 7.30am when people who had come for a walk saw stray dogs pulling the gunny bag from the fenced area of the park.

The police suspect that the person was murdered three days ago. The miscreants had disposed the bag stuffed with the body in the walking path of the park.

The police are yet to identify the deceased. Suresh, who stays in the vicinity, said that his wife informed him after seeing the body and he informed the police. A case of murder under section 103 of BNS is registered.