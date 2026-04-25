Dropping beats, climbing charts: Aksomaniac on the story behind the global hit 'Amsham'

Scroll through Instagram and it won’t take long before Amsham finds you. What started as a passing listen has now turned into a full-blown viral moment, with the track becoming the highest new entry on the Viral 50 – Global, securing the fourth spot. For Aksomaniac, aka, Aron Kollassani Selestin – the artiste behind the track – the scale of its success was unexpected. “I’m overwhelmed. I wasn’t expecting it because it’s a ‘weird’ song. The melody is not something I thought people would pick up. When we were making it, I didn’t think this was going to be a song people would latch on to like this. I’ve never really entered a studio – most of what you hear is made from my room,” he says.

The video was made from a pessimistic point of view, envisioned as something grand to build a foundation, an investment rather than an immediate hit. When asked what led to the song’s reach, he believes the magic ingredient is the rawness of his writing. “I’m brutally honest when it comes to writing and people connect to that. Songwriting started as a way of journaling. I didn’t like journaling otherwise, but if I could make something out of it, I felt some fulfilment.”

At its core, Amsham, also featuring Bengaluru artistes, is a love letter. “I wrote it for my partner,” he says, explaining, “At a fundamental level, the song is about the reluctance to fall in love. When you go through relationships, you become a little jaded. You’re scared to invite new people into your life because they can affect you deeply. It’s about giving someone that kind of power and being scared of that.”