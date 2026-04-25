Dropping beats, climbing charts: Aksomaniac on the story behind the global hit 'Amsham'

Scroll through Instagram and it won’t take long before Amsham finds you. What started as a passing listen has now turned into a full-blown viral moment, with the track becoming the highest new entry on the Viral 50 – Global, securing the fourth spot. For Aksomaniac, aka, Aron Kollassani Selestin – the artiste behind the track – the scale of its success was unexpected. “I’m overwhelmed. I wasn’t expecting it because it’s a ‘weird’ song. The melody is not something I thought people would pick up. When we were making it, I didn’t think this was going to be a song people would latch on to like this. I’ve never really entered a studio – most of what you hear is made from my room,” he says.
The video was made from a pessimistic point of view, envisioned as something grand to build a foundation, an investment rather than an immediate hit. When asked what led to the song’s reach, he believes the magic ingredient is the rawness of his writing. “I’m brutally honest when it comes to writing and people connect to that. Songwriting started as a way of journaling. I didn’t like journaling otherwise, but if I could make something out of it, I felt some fulfilment.”
At its core, Amsham, also featuring Bengaluru artistes, is a love letter. “I wrote it for my partner,” he says, explaining, “At a fundamental level, the song is about the reluctance to fall in love. When you go through relationships, you become a little jaded. You’re scared to invite new people into your life because they can affect you deeply. It’s about giving someone that kind of power and being scared of that.”
This emotional tension extends into the character of Manmadhan, a recurring figure in Aksomaniac’s musical universe. Rooted in mythology and layered with influences from different cultures, the character mirrors deep human experiences. “He goes through the same emotions as humans when in love, but on a much larger scale since he is immortal,” he says. “It’s my life in a way, but told through a character that makes it more interesting and expansive. It’s about hesitation and surrender at the same time,” he adds.
Born in Thiruvananthapuram and having moved across cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, Aksomaniac’s journey into music has been anything but typical. Introduced to Carnatic music as a child, things shifted years later when his parents invested in a piano despite his inconsistent streak. The pandemic gave him time to immerse himself in music, eventually guiding him towards songwriting.
Turning to the world of Amsham, it is as visual as it is sonic, marked by bold colours and an eccentric narrative style and it builds a distinct universe through collaboration, bringing together indie artistes like MHR, known for Manavalan Thug. At a time when industries are being called out for misrepresentation and catering to stereotypes, Aksomaniac is clear about his choices. The inclusion of Tamil elements and queer casting in the video, which received praise from viewers, was deliberate. “We wanted a queer person for the role because the character is queer. We wanted a Tamil person to sing the Tamil lyrics. It’s unfortunate to see that there are industries where that is not the standard. I hope it changes,” he says.
As Amsham continues its viral run, Aksomaniac is looking ahead – towards becoming a better writer, exploring identity openly and creating space through his music. “I want to be more open, more representative of what I am. And I want to keep making space – for myself and for people like me.” He also remains clear about what matters most, stating, “As long as the song moves you, that is enough. Even if someone doesn’t understand the language or doesn’t dig deeper, it’s fine.”