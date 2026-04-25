NRI doctor loses jewellery worth Rs 1 crore at Bengaluru wedding

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old doctor from the US lost gold ornaments worth Rs 1 crore, in a wedding hall in Avalahalli police station limits on Wednesday evening. They were reportedly stolen from a room in the hall while the doctor was attending the reception.
The US-based doctor, Siruvella Sridevi, filed a complaint on Thursday afternoon. She had come to the city on April 18 to attend her sister’s son’s wedding. She had reportedly brought her gold ornaments with her and stayed at her brother’s house in Ganganagar on Ballari Road.
At around 11.30am on Wednesday, she claims to have gone to SDP Palace on Old Madras Road in Bidarahalli, where the wedding was held. By 6.30pm, her brother handed over the box of gold ornaments at the wedding hall.
The ornaments were reportedly stolen from a locked room inside the hall. In her complaint, Dr Sridevi stated that after wearing a few ornaments for the reception, she left the remaining jewellery in the room and went to attend the reception after locking the door.
When she returned to her room, unlocked the door and went inside, she did not find the ornaments. The incident happened between 7.30pm and 11.30pm. The doctor told police that when she was getting ready, a domestic worker of the wedding hall had come to the room.
“The doctor has stated that she lost about 725gm of gold ornaments worth around Rs 1 crore. Since the room key was with her, we are not ruling out the possibility of somebody known to the complainant or her family members. We are checking CCTV footage to find out if anybody entered the room using a spare key. Those who had access to the room and her family members are being questioned,” said an officer.
The wedding hall manager, Prabhu, said no staffers are involved in the theft. “The complainant has said the gold ornaments were stolen when the room door was locked and the key was with her. We are cooperating with the police investigation,” he added.
DCP, Whitefield division, Saidulu Adavath said the case is under investigation and a search is on for the accused.