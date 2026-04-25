NRI doctor loses jewellery worth Rs 1 crore at Bengaluru wedding

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old doctor from the US lost gold ornaments worth Rs 1 crore, in a wedding hall in Avalahalli police station limits on Wednesday evening. They were reportedly stolen from a room in the hall while the doctor was attending the reception.

The US-based doctor, Siruvella Sridevi, filed a complaint on Thursday afternoon. She had come to the city on April 18 to attend her sister’s son’s wedding. She had reportedly brought her gold ornaments with her and stayed at her brother’s house in Ganganagar on Ballari Road.

At around 11.30am on Wednesday, she claims to have gone to SDP Palace on Old Madras Road in Bidarahalli, where the wedding was held. By 6.30pm, her brother handed over the box of gold ornaments at the wedding hall.

The ornaments were reportedly stolen from a locked room inside the hall. In her complaint, Dr Sridevi stated that after wearing a few ornaments for the reception, she left the remaining jewellery in the room and went to attend the reception after locking the door.

When she returned to her room, unlocked the door and went inside, she did not find the ornaments. The incident happened between 7.30pm and 11.30pm. The doctor told police that when she was getting ready, a domestic worker of the wedding hall had come to the room.