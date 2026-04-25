Why stop Trust event at Sankey park: Karnataka HC to Greater Bengaluru Authority

BENGALURU: Sri Shankaracharya Jayanti should be considered as a dharmic as well as cultural event. Though India is a secular country, it does not mean that dharmic and cultural activities should not be entertained, the High Court of Karnataka said recently while quashing an endorsement issued by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) rejecting permission for Malleswaram Brahmana Sabha Trust to celebrate Sri Shankaracharya Jayanti at yoga auditorium, Sankey Tank Park.

Justice MI Arun passed this order on a petition by the trust questioning the endorsement issued on March 18 by the Bengaluru West City Corporation, rejecting permission stating that the auditorium can’t be used for dharmic activities.

“Shankaracharya is one of the most revered acharyas of India, and the Advaita philosophy propagated by him is one of the foremost philosophical traditions of the country... In fact, the greatness of Indian civilisation is intertwined with its dharmic and cultural activities and removing it amounts to removing the soul from the country.

The Constitution itself has pictures from the Indian civilisation, a Gurukul - an integral part of the Indian education system, the Ramayana, the Gita, Gautama Buddha, Mahavira, and the like. Thus, the celebration of Indian culture, which is intertwined with dharma, can never be considered illegal or unconstitutional. In fact, the goodness in the same has to be promoted for the betterment of society,” the judge observed.