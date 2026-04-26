Dancing against the odds: Bengaluru's Crew 8e1 set for global championship debut

BENGALURU: Areal-life version of the Bollywood movie ABCD (Any Body Can Dance) is coming to life as a Bengaluru-based dance crew sets its sights on the global stage, marking a defining moment for India in international competitive dance. Crew 8e1 has been selected to compete in the globally renowned Body Rock championship, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious platforms in competitive choreography. Ready to represent India and all of Asia, Crew 8e1 will be the first Indian team to participate in the Championship.

Their journey to the top has been anything but easy. The 16-member crew recently clinched first place at Body Rock Asia, held in the Philippines, emerging as one of only two teams chosen to represent Asia at the world finals. For a country that is rich in its dance diversity but ironically struggles for global competitive recognition, this achievement signals a breakthrough.

For Mithran Surendhar, the lead dancer and one of the choreographers of the team, simply stepping onto the BodyRock stage was once a distant dream. “This competition has inspired dancers across the world for years. Many teams in India were born after watching performances from this stage. So just being there was already a huge milestone,” he says.

BodyRock is known for its intense selection process. The team first qualified through a video audition round, where over a hundred crews competed for limited spots. Only the top entries were shortlisted, after which the finalists were invited to perform a dance piece on stage. Crew 8e1 not only rose to the challenge but also stood out among global competitors, ultimately taking home the top prize.