Dancing against the odds: Bengaluru's Crew 8e1 set for global championship debut

BENGALURU: Areal-life version of the Bollywood movie ABCD (Any Body Can Dance) is coming to life as a Bengaluru-based dance crew sets its sights on the global stage, marking a defining moment for India in international competitive dance. Crew 8e1 has been selected to compete in the globally renowned Body Rock championship, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious platforms in competitive choreography. Ready to represent India and all of Asia, Crew 8e1 will be the first Indian team to participate in the Championship.
Their journey to the top has been anything but easy. The 16-member crew recently clinched first place at Body Rock Asia, held in the Philippines, emerging as one of only two teams chosen to represent Asia at the world finals. For a country that is rich in its dance diversity but ironically struggles for global competitive recognition, this achievement signals a breakthrough.
For Mithran Surendhar, the lead dancer and one of the choreographers of the team, simply stepping onto the BodyRock stage was once a distant dream. “This competition has inspired dancers across the world for years. Many teams in India were born after watching performances from this stage. So just being there was already a huge milestone,” he says.
BodyRock is known for its intense selection process. The team first qualified through a video audition round, where over a hundred crews competed for limited spots. Only the top entries were shortlisted, after which the finalists were invited to perform a dance piece on stage. Crew 8e1 not only rose to the challenge but also stood out among global competitors, ultimately taking home the top prize.
The crew chose to base their choreography on the struggles of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, a subject rarely explored on international dance platforms. Blending high-energy street choreography with a deeply emotional narrative, the performance struck a chord with audiences across cultures. “We wanted to tell a story that we connect with, something real,” Mithran explains. “Dance is a powerful medium, and we felt this was a story that needed to be seen and understood.”
To ensure the message reached a global audience, the team incorporated English subtitles into their performance,.
Most members of the crew juggle full-time jobs or academic commitments, leaving them with only a few hours each day to rehearse. “We practised from 8 pm to 10 pm every day for two months. That was the only time everyone could come together,” he says.
When drawing a comparison with ABCD, it wasn’t just about the idea of representing India on a global stage; it was also about the reality that runs parallel to it: the financial struggle. Much like in the film, the team’s biggest hurdle wasn’t talent, but the lack of resources and support. They had aimed to raise Rs 10 lakh for travel and participation, but managed to gather only a fraction, with a potential sponsor backing out just weeks before the competition. What followed was a last-minute scramble to stay afloat.
Despite this, they pushed through, driven by belief in their art. And what’s striking is that even after their win, they still don’t have a sponsor. Over a decade since ABCD was released, the situation for dancers and dance crews seems to have barely changed; passion continues to outpace support.
Their victory has also reignited conversations around the lack of institutional support for dancers in India. While athletes representing the country often receive funding and recognition, artists largely rely on personal resources and community support. “When you step onto a stage like this, you’re not just representing your team, you’re representing India. There should be more support for that,” Mithran says, pointing out that teams from countries like Malaysia are funded by their governments.
With the Asia title now behind them, Crew 8e1 is preparing for the world finals in California this June. The stakes are higher, the competition tougher, and the costs even greater. The team plans to expand and refine their winning piece for the global stage, but much depends on securing the necessary funding in time.
Still, their focus remains clear. “We just want to go there and give our best. Winning is not something we can predict; it depends on the day. But we want to show what India is capable of,” he says.
As they get ready to take on the world, Crew 8e1 carries more than just choreography to the stage. They carry years of aspiration, the weight of limited opportunities, and the hope of opening doors for many such dancers, a hope that anybody can dance, as long as you love the art.
For now, their story stands as both an achievement and a reminder that with the right support, India’s dance community has the potential to command a much larger place on the global stage.
The whole team includes
Director: Sandy Sundar
Crew: Aadrita, Aarambh, Arun, Bharath , Elton Fenandes, Fida Firos, Hirditya, Jaanvi Pansari, Kishan Seby, Krish V Jain, Mithran Surendhar, Priyachandran, Sasikumar Babu,Sanjana, Shreddha Sunil, Syed Nafeez
Crew Assist: Arshak