Saving heritage in sync with nature: Forest officials in Belagavi restore British-era structures

BELAGAVI: Nestled in the scenic expanse of Belagavi district, Nagargali is a breathtaking blend of dense forest, rich biodiversity, and historical legacy.
Far from urban hustle and bustle, this lesser-known region stands as a sanctuary for nature and heritage. From flourishing flora and fauna to century-old structures such as bridges, temples and forest offices, Nagargali offers a unique glimpse into a harmonious coexistence between nature and mankind.
What truly sustains this hidden treasure is not just its natural wealth, but relentless efforts of the forest department staff and the unwavering support from local residents. Together, they serve as guardians of this biodiversity-rich forest.
In the Nagargali forest range, the responsibility of foresters goes far beyond their official duty. They have been working for years with dedication and often under challenging conditions. What sets them apart is their emotional bond with the forest.
Nagargali is teeming with wildlife, making it an ecologically sensitive and vibrant region. Sloth bears, wild dogs, elephants, tigers and other animals are sighted here. The region is also steeped in history. The forest guesthouse, built in 1914 during the British era, is a symbol of the region’s past. Interestingly, when it was constructed, the forest was much less dense than it is today -- a testament to how conservation efforts have paid off. Other heritage structures include the old timber depot, roads and Lakadi Pool Bridge, all of which date back to the colonial times.
Chief Conservator of Forests Manjunath Chavan and Deputy Conservator of Forests NE Kranthi have launched projects to restore them, while the work on the old timber depot office and the guesthouse have been completed.
Tourism
Assistant Conservator of Forests Shivanand Magadum said Nagargali’s pristine beauty has begun attracting tourists and adventure enthusiasts. Visitors often trek through the dense forest, exploring hidden spots such as the Vajra Waterfalls and sacred sites like Handi Bhadangnath Temple.
However, the department has imposed restrictions on entry into the forest. As Nagargali is a reserved forest, there is no scope for unauthorised access. Such measures are necessary to prevent ac idents and to protect visitors as well as wildlife, he said.
Challenges
Forest staff here keep regular track of movement of animals such as elephants, sloth bears and tigers.
They face a major challenge during summer when elephants from nearby regions, including Dandeli, migrate to Nagargali in search of water and food. Their movement often leads to conflicts with local residents.
To address this issue, the department recently dug a 4.5-km trench to prevent elephants from straying into villages.
The forest department conducts regular awareness campaigns, village meetings, and collaborative activities to earn the goodwill of local residents. The department also provides employment to local people, including tribals, living in and around the forest.