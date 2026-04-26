Saving heritage in sync with nature: Forest officials in Belagavi restore British-era structures

BELAGAVI: Nestled in the scenic expanse of Belagavi district, Nagargali is a breathtaking blend of dense forest, rich biodiversity, and historical legacy.

Far from urban hustle and bustle, this lesser-known region stands as a sanctuary for nature and heritage. From flourishing flora and fauna to century-old structures such as bridges, temples and forest offices, Nagargali offers a unique glimpse into a harmonious coexistence between nature and mankind.

What truly sustains this hidden treasure is not just its natural wealth, but relentless efforts of the forest department staff and the unwavering support from local residents. Together, they serve as guardians of this biodiversity-rich forest.

In the Nagargali forest range, the responsibility of foresters goes far beyond their official duty. They have been working for years with dedication and often under challenging conditions. What sets them apart is their emotional bond with the forest.

Nagargali is teeming with wildlife, making it an ecologically sensitive and vibrant region. Sloth bears, wild dogs, elephants, tigers and other animals are sighted here. The region is also steeped in history. The forest guesthouse, built in 1914 during the British era, is a symbol of the region’s past. Interestingly, when it was constructed, the forest was much less dense than it is today -- a testament to how conservation efforts have paid off. Other heritage structures include the old timber depot, roads and Lakadi Pool Bridge, all of which date back to the colonial times.