Docs say gig workers, elders at higher risk as heat soars

BENGALURU: With heat conditions intensifying in Bengaluru, doctors warn that prolonged exposure to high temperatures, combined with inadequate fluid intake can lead to serious health complications, especially among children, senior citizens and those with existing illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease. The doctors are urging the elderly, pregnant women, children and outdoor workers to take precautions against dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Dr M Ravi Kumar, senior consultant in Internal Medicine at Sakra World Hospital said people above 60 and those with chronic illnesses should avoid stepping out between 11 am and 4 pm, as extreme heat can trigger heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
“The body of children and elderly people may not be able to cope with rising temperatures quickly. It is better to stay indoors as much as possible,” he said. Stressing that hydration should not be limited to water alone, he said, “A lot of electrolytes are lost, too. It is important to replace them. Coconut water, buttermilk and lemon juice are good options.”
Dr GM Prasad of Aster CMI Hospital said dehydration and upper respiratory congestion are caused by sudden shifts between outdoor heat and cold indoor environments. “Wearing loose-fitting cotton clothes and staying hydrated are the fundamental things everybody must do during summer,” he said.
On food habits, Dr Kumar recommended consuming water-rich fruits such as watermelon, cucumber and oranges, while avoiding heavy, high-protein meals during extreme heat. He advised against alcohol and carbonated drinks.
For gig workers, delivery personnel and construction labourers who cannot avoid outdoor work, doctors said frequent hydration and taking frequent breaks in the shade are essential. “Life is more important than delivery targets. If the sun feels unbearable, take rest under shade and cool yourself,” Dr Ravi said.
Doctors also warned people to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as confusion, dizziness, extreme fatigue, lethargy or body temperature above 104°F, as these may indicate heat stroke.