Docs say gig workers, elders at higher risk as heat soars

BENGALURU: With heat conditions intensifying in Bengaluru, doctors warn that prolonged exposure to high temperatures, combined with inadequate fluid intake can lead to serious health complications, especially among children, senior citizens and those with existing illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease. The doctors are urging the elderly, pregnant women, children and outdoor workers to take precautions against dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Dr M Ravi Kumar, senior consultant in Internal Medicine at Sakra World Hospital said people above 60 and those with chronic illnesses should avoid stepping out between 11 am and 4 pm, as extreme heat can trigger heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“The body of children and elderly people may not be able to cope with rising temperatures quickly. It is better to stay indoors as much as possible,” he said. Stressing that hydration should not be limited to water alone, he said, “A lot of electrolytes are lost, too. It is important to replace them. Coconut water, buttermilk and lemon juice are good options.”