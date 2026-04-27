GBA for more highrises to control Bengaluru sprawl

BENGALURU: With the urban development department urging the defence ministry and the ministry of civil aviation to ease the building height restrictions around the airports in Bengaluru, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is keen on encouraging the construction of high-rise buildings. Officials in the GBA’s town planning department said high-rise buildings are the future to accommodate the city’s growing population.

An official in the town planning department said, “Compared to other cities in India, Bengaluru has fewer high-rise buildings. The city has many low-rise buildings spread across large plots of land, resulting in horizontal expansion rather than vertical growth. Urban sprawl (unplanned expansion characterised by low-density development), compared to other cities, is more prevalent in Bengaluru.”

The restrictions on the building height around airports have curtailed the vertical growth in Bengaluru, the official said. “In several cities, such as Singapore, Amsterdam, Dallas, London and Dubai, the areas around the airports are being developed into multi-use spaces such as office, entertainment and residential areas.

The airports are leading the urban transformation by becoming major employment hubs and urban centres, rather than being just transport nodes,” the official said, urging the defence and aviation ministries to limit the height restrictions to only up to 15km from the aerodrome reference point, instead of 20km.