GBA launches online e-khata download

BENGALURU: All five city municipal corporations have enabled online e-khata download, which allows property owners within the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA) limits avail the facility using their property tax credentials. Officials at the GBA said the aim is to make available about 13 lakh e-khatas immediately to citizens, removing all red tape and delays in the process.

Citizens can visit https://BBMPeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in, login using mobile and OTP, enter SAS (Self-Assessment System) Application Property Tax ID and download the e-khata instantly. Officials said this move will remove the need to search for e-khatas with the owner’s name. They said that because the option is online, people do not need to visit any corporation offices.