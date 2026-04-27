Past and Curious: With Bannerughatta getting African cheetahs, here's how their relatives went extinct in India

Bengaluru’s BBP recently welcomed four new animal residents, two male and two female African cheetahs, as new additions to its exhibit. But long before this, their close relative, the Asiatic cheetah, roamed free all over India, including parts of Karnataka. “They were found everywhere – Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal. In Karnataka, they were found in Ballari, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Chikkamagaluru and even near Bandipur National Park during colonial times, before hunting and loss of their grassland habitat to agriculture caused them to go extinct,” says Sanjay Gubbi, wildlife biologist and programme head at Holématthi Nature Foundation, .

Slightly smaller and lighter in colour than their African counterparts, these majestic big cats have been declared extinct in India since 1952, the last three of their ilk losing their lives to a maharaja’s bullet in 1947. “The last recorded instance is of Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo of the princely state of Koriya shooting three of them. There have been unconfirmed reports of cheetahs in the wild after that but it’s hard to be sure because people often confuse them with leopards,” shares Gubbi.

Cheetahs weren’t just the prey in royal hunts though but used to assist rulers much like hunting dogs. Medieval Mughal miniature paintings too, often depict cheetahs as pets and show dramatic scenes of their capture. “According to British-era gazettes and books written by Britishers in Karnataka, in 1896 an officer called Clay bought a cheetah from a tribal person for `10 and raised it for three years. Infamously, in 1799 after the Anglo-Mysore War, Tipu Sultan was found to have 16 (living) cheetahs with him – three were sent to King George,” says Gubbi.