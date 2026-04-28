Bodies of woman, daughter found in Anekal farm pond

BENGALURU: The bodies of a 28-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter were found in a farm pond at Lakshmisagara village in Anekal taluk on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Leelavathi alias Lavanya and her daughter Lakshya, residents of Lakshmisagara. Leelavathi’s parents suspect the involvement of her husband and his family members in the case. The incident is suspected to have happened between 3.45 pm and 6 pm. Leelavathi’s father P Rajendra Reddy filed a complaint against his son-in-law Sampath Kumar and three others on Sunday.

Leelavathi was a housewife. Sampath owns a shop in Hosur. Reddy claimed that Sampath used to harass his daughter for silly reasons. Sampath forced her to divorce him on several occasions. Reddy also accused Sampath of having extramarital affairs. Leelavathi is said to have informed her father many times about the harassment. Sampath married Leelavathi in May 2017, a police officer said.

Reddy suspects that his daughter and granddaughter might have been forcibly pushed into the pond.

“According to preliminary investigations, Leelavathi jumped into the pond with her daughter. No arrests have been made so far. Investigations are on,” the officer said.

A case of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of BNS has been registered against four people, including Sampath.