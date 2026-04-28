Bodies of woman, daughter found in Anekal farm pond

BENGALURU: The bodies of a 28-year-old woman and her eight-year-old daughter were found in a farm pond at Lakshmisagara village in Anekal taluk on Saturday.
The deceased have been identified as Leelavathi alias Lavanya and her daughter Lakshya, residents of Lakshmisagara. Leelavathi’s parents suspect the involvement of her husband and his family members in the case. The incident is suspected to have happened between 3.45 pm and 6 pm. Leelavathi’s father P Rajendra Reddy filed a complaint against his son-in-law Sampath Kumar and three others on Sunday.
Leelavathi was a housewife. Sampath owns a shop in Hosur. Reddy claimed that Sampath used to harass his daughter for silly reasons. Sampath forced her to divorce him on several occasions. Reddy also accused Sampath of having extramarital affairs. Leelavathi is said to have informed her father many times about the harassment. Sampath married Leelavathi in May 2017, a police officer said.
Reddy suspects that his daughter and granddaughter might have been forcibly pushed into the pond.
“According to preliminary investigations, Leelavathi jumped into the pond with her daughter. No arrests have been made so far. Investigations are on,” the officer said.
A case of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of BNS has been registered against four people, including Sampath.
ROTTING BODY OF WOMAN FOUND AT HER HOME
Bengaluru: A 34-year-old woman from Jharkhand was found dead in a rented house in Adugodi on Monday. The house owner found her body in a semi-decomposed state. The deceased, Pooja Dutta, was unmarried and working at a private company in the city.
Her neighbours alerted the house owner after a foul smell started coming from the house. The door was forced open, and the body was found lying naked and blood splattered on the floor. The house owner, Janakamma, said the victim was staying for the past three years on the third floor of the building and a man used to visit her frequently. Janakamma had often heard the two arguing. The police have sent the body for postmortem.
WOMAN DIES; ELECTROCUTED, CLAIMS HUBBY
Bengaluru: A 30-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Gowdahalli, in Adugodi police station limits, on Monday morning. She is suspected to have died from electrocution. The victim’s family has alleged foul play by her husband.
The deceased, Sujatha, was from Heggere in Tumakuru district. She had married Chetan, a real estate businessman, about 10 years ago. Police said, Chetan stated that around 7.30am, Sujatha suffered an electric shock while using the washing machine and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.
The body was sent for postmortem to Victoria Hospital. The victim’s family stated that the couple had frequent disputes, and Sujatha was living with her parents for the past three months due to alleg-ed harassment. About a week ago, Chetan and his mot-her reportedly convinced her to return to their residence. The family suspects her death is not an accident.