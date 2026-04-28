BWSSB to manage drinking water, sewerage networks under one roof

BENGALURU: The state-of-the-art Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), a crucial component of the Cauvery Stage V, is all set for operation, said Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Ram Prasath Manohar after reviewing the integrated command centre at Jayanagar, which ranks among the largest in Asia.

It has cutting-edge technology to manage both the city’s drinking water and sewerage networks seamlessly under a single roof, said.

“Managing the 775-MLD Cauvery Stage V water supply for 110 villages, it is a massive system designed to monitor and manage the city’s comprehensive drinking water and sewerage network in real-time. Using AI technology, the system accurately predicts water demand across various regions. Any water leakage in the pipelines can be instantly detected to prevent wastage,” said Manohar.

The command centre is integrated with the water treatment plants at TK Halli, Harohalli, and Tataguni, as well as all Ground Level Reservoirs (GLRs) in the city. Water quality parameters (Chlorine, pH, Turbidity) are continuously measured during supply. If the water gets contaminated, an alert message is immediately dispatched, ensuring the supply of highly safe drinking water to citizens, BWSSB chief said.