BWSSB to manage drinking water, sewerage networks under one roof

BENGALURU: The state-of-the-art Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), a crucial component of the Cauvery Stage V, is all set for operation, said Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Ram Prasath Manohar after reviewing the integrated command centre at Jayanagar, which ranks among the largest in Asia.
It has cutting-edge technology to manage both the city’s drinking water and sewerage networks seamlessly under a single roof, said.
“Managing the 775-MLD Cauvery Stage V water supply for 110 villages, it is a massive system designed to monitor and manage the city’s comprehensive drinking water and sewerage network in real-time. Using AI technology, the system accurately predicts water demand across various regions. Any water leakage in the pipelines can be instantly detected to prevent wastage,” said Manohar.
The command centre is integrated with the water treatment plants at TK Halli, Harohalli, and Tataguni, as well as all Ground Level Reservoirs (GLRs) in the city. Water quality parameters (Chlorine, pH, Turbidity) are continuously measured during supply. If the water gets contaminated, an alert message is immediately dispatched, ensuring the supply of highly safe drinking water to citizens, BWSSB chief said.
Beyond drinking water, all Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the city are connected to this centre. It verifies whether the treated water meets NGT compliance standards and continuously monitors the volume of Bio-Gas generated in these facilities, he said and added that the system incorporates advanced mechanisms to issue early warnings before any machinery breaks down, which will significantly save operational costs and electricity expenses for BWSSB.
“It is a matter of immense pride that BWSSB is implementing Asia’s largest control centre to manage drinking water and wastewater on such a massive scale. Adopting complete transparency and the highest level of technology, this Intelligent SCADA Centre will create a new revolution in Bengaluru’s water and sewerage management,” Monahar said.