Crime hub under Kasturinagar flyover turned into safe place for walkers

BENGALURU: Ugly, unsafe space under the flyover at Kasturinagar on the Outer Ring Road has now been turned into a public space. The area will now provide space for planing a large number of native trees for clean air and recreational activity, thanks to the resilient local community.

The achievement was made possible by NGO India Rising Trust and a few other local organisations striving for reclaiming the footpaths and ensuring pedestrians’ rights. They cleared the filth and debris from the space, laid cobblestones and installed benches and lights to make the area a safe public space. The local community also thanked GBA officials for their cooperation in making it possible.

Local residents said the space had been a hub of illegal and immoral activities, compromising the safety of pedestrians, motorists and local residents. “The India Rising Trust took the approval of GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao and garnered Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for the project. The trust supervised the design and execution of the project,” said Abhijith MS, a member of the Kasturinagar Welfare Association.

These developments were at no cost to the GBA or Bengaluru Central City Corporation.”A track for walking is already constructed and discussion is on about what to do with the leftover space,” said Arun Pai, a member of Walkaluru, an organisation that reclaims footpaths and works to ensure pedestrians’ rights.