Crime hub under Kasturinagar flyover turned into safe place for walkers

BENGALURU: Ugly, unsafe space under the flyover at Kasturinagar on the Outer Ring Road has now been turned into a public space. The area will now provide space for planing a large number of native trees for clean air and recreational activity, thanks to the resilient local community.
The achievement was made possible by NGO India Rising Trust and a few other local organisations striving for reclaiming the footpaths and ensuring pedestrians’ rights. They cleared the filth and debris from the space, laid cobblestones and installed benches and lights to make the area a safe public space. The local community also thanked GBA officials for their cooperation in making it possible.
Local residents said the space had been a hub of illegal and immoral activities, compromising the safety of pedestrians, motorists and local residents. “The India Rising Trust took the approval of GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao and garnered Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for the project. The trust supervised the design and execution of the project,” said Abhijith MS, a member of the Kasturinagar Welfare Association.
These developments were at no cost to the GBA or Bengaluru Central City Corporation.”A track for walking is already constructed and discussion is on about what to do with the leftover space,” said Arun Pai, a member of Walkaluru, an organisation that reclaims footpaths and works to ensure pedestrians’ rights.
Pai said a large number of native saplings will be planted in the surrounding area, and the place will be inaugurated soon. “The GBA first cleared the debris and waste. We built a retaining wall to prevent vehicles from entering the space. Open space is designed on an elevated surface to prevent flooding. The design of the benches is such they can accommodate many people,” Pai said.
“Unused public places, if left unattended, can turn into an eyesore and sometimes become unsafe. Hence, we appreciate local residents and NGO taking ownership and make such places fit for public use. The GBA will extend full cooperation in clearing debris and garbage to help such organisations. Such spaces need to be identified, and a plan needs to be formulated on how to develop them in collaboration with the government, CSR, NGOs and local organisations,” said Rao.
SPECIAL CLEANLINESS DRIVE HELD IN 34 SLUMS
Bengaluru: With the objective of maintaining cleanliness and transforming the area into a waste-free zone, as well as securing a better ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2025–26, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) on Monday conducted a special cleanliness drive in 34 slums and their surroundings under the 10th phase of the project and safely disposed of approximately 12.8 quintals of waste. “Awareness was also created among the public to avoid littering in and around these areas, said BCCC Additional Commissioner (Development) Daljit Kumar. A total of 275 pourakarmikas and 88 other sanitation staff participated in the drive,” said Kumar.