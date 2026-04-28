DG RPF reviews security at Bengaluru railway hubs

BENGALURU: Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Sonali Mishra, conducted a high-level inspection of major railway stations in the Bengaluru Division on Monday, assessing security, passenger management during the summer rush, and staff welfare.

The visit covered key railway stations including Bengaluru Cantonment, KSR Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, reviewing preparedness for increased passenger flow, including the creation of holding areas.

Mishra inspected CCTV surveillance systems, baggage scanners, and passenger areas at the stations. She also examined the Integrated CCTV Command Centre, focusing on camera resolution and operational efficiency. Addressing personnel at a ‘Sainik Sammelan,’ she emphasised the use of technology and data analytics to curb organised crime and human trafficking.