Kempegowda airport records 38°C, IMD forecasts rain in two days

BENGALURU: The maximum temperatures in the Bengaluru region varied from 36.2°C to 38.2°C on Monday. Even as the highest temperature of 38.2°C was recorded at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Devanahalli, the Bengaluru city recorded a maximum of 36.3°C and the HAL Airport observatory recorded a maximum of 36.2°C.

The IMD on Monday said the maximum temperature in the region may increase by 2–3 degrees Celsius during the next 36 hours. IMD (Bengaluru) Director N Puviarasan said because of wind discontinuity, local convections and formation of other systems, Bengaluru is likely to receive rainfall from Wednesday or Thursday. He said that a forecast of 1–2 cm rainfall has been issued. Even though this will bring a short respite, the temperatures will again start to rise.

Puviarasan said that it is not abnormal for Bengaluru to not experience rainfall in the month of April or even to experience heavy thunder showers. In 2024, Bengaluru received no rainfall in April. An all time high rainfall of 10.86cm was received on April 19, 2001.

The City on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 36°C, while the KIA recorded 36.8°C and HAL Airport recorded of 35.8°C.