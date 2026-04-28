KSRSAC to conduct two-day expo on remote sensing from April 29

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC) will organise a two-day state-level exhibition and student innovation model competition on the theme Technologies for Managing Planet Earth on April 29 and 30. The event will be held at at the KSRSAC office in Bengaluru.

The event is part of the state’s K-GIS 2.0 initiative, aimed at strengthening geospatial governance and promoting advanced technologies such as GeoAI and drone-based mapping in planning and development.

A major highlight of the event is the Student Innovation Model Competition, which has attracted 143 concept submissions from engineering institutions across Karnataka. Following expert evaluation, 46 innovative models have been shortlisted. These models focus on real-world challenges such as climate change, water management, agriculture, smart cities, and disaster resilience, said an official release.

The exhibition will also feature participation from leading geospatial and drone industry organisations, along with demonstrations of KSRSAC’s initiatives and applications in governance. In addition, technical sessions and panel discussions by experts from industry, academia and the government will be held to provide insights into emerging trends, career opportunities and policy perspectives in geospatial technologies, the release said.

The event is aimed at promoting innovation, strengthening industry–academia collaboration and building capacity in geospatial technologies, while inspiring students and young professionals to contribute towards sustainable development. The exhibition is open to all.