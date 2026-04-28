Mock blackout, air raid drills in Bengaluru on April 28, public invited

BENGALURU: In view of the emerging geopolitical situation and ongoing conflict in parts of West Asia, the Directorate General of Civil Defence under the Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered holding of an air raid and blackout mock exercise as a precautionary measure.

Accordingly, a blackout mock drill will be conducted at the Home Guards and Civil Defence Headquarters campus in Bengaluru, at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Officials said the exercise aims to enhance public preparedness and awareness in the event of an emergency. The public has been invited to attend and learn about safety measures and response protocols. The Ministry of Home Affairs stated that there is no cause for panic, emphasising that the exercise is part of routine preparedness efforts. “Preparedness and awareness are key to safety,” the advisory stated.

According to a public safety advisory issued by the Directorate of Home Guards and Civil Defence, Karnataka, an air raid alert (official warning issued to inform people there is an imminent aerial threat) may be communicated through civil defence sirens, police or other government-installed siren systems, as well as mobile alerts and radio or television broadcasts.

The advisory outlines different siren types and corresponding civilian responses. A wailing siren with a rising and falling tone indicates an air raid warning and calls for immediate action. In such situations, residents are advised to move to the nearest shelter or indoors immediately, switch off gas and electrical appliances, and stay away from windows, balconies and glass facades.