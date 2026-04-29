Anti-corruption forum alleges Rs 20k crore TDR scam in Bengaluru; missing files flagged

BENGALURU: Since 2007, there have been alleged large scale financial fraud amounting to Rs 20,000 crore in connection with the Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

Crucial documents related to the scam were missing from the current Land Acquisition & TDR office of Greater Bengaluru Authority, alleged President of Anti-Corruption Forum and BBMP’s Former Ruling Party Leader NR Ramesh, on Tuesday.

Ramesh said, “The TDR mechanism was implemented in 2007, where lands were acquired for road improvement and other infrastructure projects, and the land owners were given TDR as compensation.

However, certain corrupt officials in the BBMP and the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), have used the loopholes to exploit the TDR framework, facilitating the unlawful diversion of public resources amounting to thousands of crores.”

TDRs/DRCs (Development Rights Certificates) belonging to the D, E & F Zones are illegally utilised in the A, B & C Zones, he said.