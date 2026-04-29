Bengaluru East City Corporation braces for flood management

BENGALURU: Anticipating heavy rains that could lash the city anytime, and with Geddalahalli Vent work still in progress to prevent flooding of Sai Layout, Vaddarpalaya and a few more areas in East City Corporation, the civic body has formed a Sub-Division Level Urban Flood Management Teams for monsoon preparedness.

According to DS Ramesh, Commissioner, East City Corporation, Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) will have to effectively prevent and respond to potential flood situations during the pre-monsoon and monsoon seasons. The Commissioner said these teams, led by the respective AEE of each sub-division, will function as key field-level units responsible for preparedness, flood prevention, emergency response, and restoration of infrastructure.

The AEE of the respective sub-division will function as the overall nodal officer for the sub-division-level urban flood management team.

“The team will comprise Junior/Assistant Engineers of the sub-division, BWSSB subdivision representatives, BESCOM sub-division representatives, Traffic Police Inspector/Sub-Inspector within the sub-division jurisdiction, Forest Officer, Health Inspectors, Revenue Inspectors, Disaster Management/Emergency Response Nodal Officer, Control Room/IT/Communication Nodal Officer,

Railway Department Nodal Officer (in areas covering railway underpasses or rail corridors), along with other co-opted officials as required by the AEE. Each sub-division has thus formed a coordinated team involving representatives from all major departments, with specific responsibilities assigned to ensure effective flood prevention, preparedness, emergency response, and infrastructure restoration,” he said.