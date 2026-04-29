Bengaluru police arrest 24 over IPL ticket black marketing at Chinnaswamy Stadium

BENGALURU: As the IPL matches in the city come to an end, police have arrested 24 people for allegedly selling tickets in the black market at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the five matches held in the city. A total of 17 cases were registered in this connection, and 37 tickets were seized.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Hakay Akshay Machhindra said that 17 cases were registered in the Central Division during the five matches held in the city. In most cases, Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials conducted raids against the accused and registered cases. Of the 17 cases, 16 were registered at Cubbon Park police station and one at Halasuru Gate police station.

All the accused had purchased two or three tickets through different sources and were selling them at higher prices. All the accused have been arrested, and investigations are underway to determine how they sourced the tickets, he added.