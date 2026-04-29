Bengaluru police point to suicide in former techie’s death

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old former software engineer, whose body was found at her rented house in Adugodi on Monday, is suspected to have died by suicide.

The deceased, Pooja Dutta (30), from Jharkhand, was living alone in a rented house in Adugodi.

On Monday, neighbours reported of foul smell from her house to the police. The door was then broken open, and she was found lying naked on her bed in a decomposed state.

A police officer said that preliminary investigations showed that she had taken the extreme step around 10 days ago and was believed to be suffering from mental illness. “Her friends have confirmed that she was suffering from mental issues. However, it is yet to be established whether she was taking any treatment for the same,” he said. She was living in the city for the past three years and had quit her job a year ago. She was an introvert and rarely spoke to people, including her family members.

The officer said the probe revealed she had written sticky notes about her life in English and Hindi on the walls of the house. The cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report.

HELPLINE

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, we are here to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111)