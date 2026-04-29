Infant girl’s body found floating in lake in Bengaluru's Magadi

BENGALURU: The body of a three-month-old infant girl was found floating upside down in Banavadi Lake, near the Basavanna temple in Kudur police limits in Magadi sub-division by a villager around 4pm Monday.

V Subbanna (50), a gram panchayat member of Banavadi village, Magadi taluk, was informed, and he filed a complaint. Police suspect the baby must have died two days ago and are probing the case from various angles.

“After postmortem at Nelamangala Government Hospital, we performed the final rites by burying the body. The postmortem report will help determine the cause of death. We are considering all possibilities, including that the mother must have jumped with the baby into the lake to die by suicide. In instances of people jumping into lakes with stones tied around their waist, it will take some time for the body to surface. We are also checking if somebody threw the body into the lake after the baby died of some illness, or if the baby was thrown when she was still alive,” said an officer.

A case of concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body under Section 94 BNS was registered against the unidentified accused.