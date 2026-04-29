Lokayukta police arrest KAS officer and his driver while accepting Rs 15 lakh bribe in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Wednesday arrested a KAS officer and his driver in a bribery case.

The accused officer is identified as Nagaprashanth, Special Assistant Commissioner of Bengaluru North and Special Land Acquisition Officer-1, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board, Bengaluru, and his driver, Kumar, an outsourced employee.

Acting on a complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap and arrested Kumar while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from the complainant at the instructions of Nagaprashanth.

According to the official statement, under the guidance of Shiva Prakash Devaraj, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru City 1, a case was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act based on the complaint filed by Ravi Kumar from Yelahanka.

The KAS officer had allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh to pass a favourable order in a case pending before him in the office of the AC.

The accused driver had allegedly accepted a Rs 15 lakh bribe, earlier. He was arrested today while he accepted the remaining Rs 15 lakh bribe on the instructions of the KAS officer.

Further investigation is underway.